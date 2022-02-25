Flight radar reveals airspace surrounding Ukraine remains empty

A flight tracker captured empty airspace over Ukraine after closing its airspace amid the Russian invasion.

Ukraine announced it was closing its airspace to commercial flights from 2:45 a.m. local time on Thursday (yesterday).

Stark tracking information captured commercial flights avoiding the European country as they were attacked across the country and with explosions.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency called Ukraine “an active conflict zone” and warned that any commercial flights within 100 nautical miles of the Russian and Belarus borders could also pose safety risks.

