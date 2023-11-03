A number of cars were left abandoned in waist-deep floodwater as Storm Ciaran battered Jersey on Thursday 2 November.

Travel was heavily disrupted in the morning as roads and rail tracks were blocked with fallen debris and flights were cancelled.

On Friday, the threat of flooding remains high in the south of England as the UK feels the after-effects of the devastating storm.

Almost 90 flood warnings are in place with more than 235 flood alerts stretching up through the country, after the south coast and the Channel Islands were battered with heavy rain and gusts of up to 100mph yesterday.