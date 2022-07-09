Flash floods sweep through Hindu shrine during annual pilgrimage

At least 16 people have been killed and dozens missing after a sudden cloudburst triggered flash floods during an annual Hindu pilgrimage in India’s Kashmir region.

Around 10,000 people were camped near the remote Amarnath temple when a sudden downpour triggered a deluge.

The cloudburst on July 8 near the mountain cave sent a raging wall of water down a gorge before sweeping away about two dozen camps and two makeshift kitchens, officials said.

Footage from the scene captures the fast-flowing river of water rushing into an area packed with tents.

