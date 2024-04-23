Massive alligator blocks plane at Air Force base in Florida

A massive alligator appeared to halt a flight at an Air Force base in Florida when it was spotted underneath a plane.

Footage shows officials attempting to wrangle the reptile on the tarmac at MacDill Air Force Base, south of Tampa, on Monday 22 April.

Pictures and videos shared on social media also showed the nearly 10ft-long gator lounging near the wheels of a parked plane.

“Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base,” MacDill Air Force Base wrote, poking fun at the incident.

The alligator was relocated to the Hillsborough River.