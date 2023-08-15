Watch: Sailors rescued after boat breaks in two off Florida coast

Florida lifeguards rescued 11 sailors after their boat broke into two pieces on Saturday, 12 August.

Volusia County Beaches lifeguards used personal watercraft, surfboards and floatation devices to save the boaters who were stuck in the water after their boat broke around 200 yards offshore.

Aerial footage shows emergency services towing small groups of people towards the shore as others continue to cling to the wreckage of the capsized boat.

Minor injuries were sustained, the sheriff’s office said.

The boat was brought to shore.