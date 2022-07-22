A passing trawler crew rescued a man stranded for hours in Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway after his kayak sank.

Tom Korinek, was driving his 40ft boat from Cocoa Beach to Fort Piercein the middle of the night when he spotted a man who had been lost for close to four hours.

He saw the victim, David Wright, floating without his kayak and pulled him onto the swimming deck using a life sling.

“He was a couple of hundred yards from land, but it was [4am] with a four-knot current, he had no idea where he was,” hero Tom said.

