A Florida man nicknamed "Lieutenant Dan" — after Gary Sinise's Forrest Gump character — refused to leave his boat as Hurricane Milton approached the state as a Category Three storm on Wednesday, 9 October.

Joseph Malinowski explained that he would not leave his vessel as "God told him to be there," and told Sky News that he saw out Hurricane Helene in his boat too.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor confirmed on Wednesday that Lieutenant Dan had been rescued by police and taken to a shelter.