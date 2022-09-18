Ted Cruz admits trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Fox interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit in an interview that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.

Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and was asked by the host if he would be arrested for “transporting” immigrants.

“For you, a citizen, you could easily be arrested” Mr Cruz replied, adding the law is “clear”.

