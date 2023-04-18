Moment missing daughter and father found in lake after jet ski sinks

A father and daughter were rescued by Florida authorities after treading water for almost an hour in a lake when their jet ski sank.

Christopher Snow and his daughter Alexis were reported missing on Saturday, 15 April, when they did not return after going taking the watercraft out on Lake Thonotosassa in Baker Creek Park.

A local resident and his family took an officer onto the lake on their boat while waiting for backup to arrive.

Rescuers then pulled the exhausted pair, who had been wearing life jackets, aboard the boat.

