Watch: 11-year-old arrested after falsely reporting armed driver kidnapped friend

An 11-year-old girl from Florida was arrested after making a false report that an armed driver had kidnapped her friend in a van, police say.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office said that the girl texted 911 with updates including a description of the male suspect and that he had a gun.

Multiple officers responded but no van was found.

The youngster told deputies she got the idea for the prank on YouTube and thought it “would be funny.”

She was charged with making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, a felony, and misuse of 911.