Florida rescue helicopter crashes into apartment, killing two

An air rescue captain and a civilian were killed and four people were hospitalised after a fire rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Florida on 28 August, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter went down around 8:45am in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said three people were onboard the helicopter - one died in the crash and the other two were taken to hospital for treatment.