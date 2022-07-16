Ron DeSantis explains why Florida banned ‘woke’ math textbooks

Ron DeSantis has claimed he banned “woke” math books for asking children how they felt about basic arithmetic exercises, rather than simply explaining that “two plus two equals four”.

The governor of Florida rejected more than 50 textbooks in April after a Department of Education review deemed the materials incorporated “critical race theory” and the “unsolicited addition” of social-emotional learning concepts.

“These math books, they were doing woke math,” DeSantis said.

“I was thinking to myself ‘two plus two equals four right’? Not two plus two equals well, how do you feel about that, is that an injustice?”

