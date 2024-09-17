Moment 11-year-old boy ‘with list of targets’ arrested for school shooting threat

An 11-year-old boy was arrested after threats to commit a school shooting, a Florida police department has said.

Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli, a student at Creekside Middle School, had made threats to commit a school shooting at Creekside or Silver Sands Middle School, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

He had written a list of names of targets, and says it was all a joke, police added.

Authorities said airsoft rifles, pistols and fake ammunition along with knives, swords and other weapons Dorelli was showing off to other students in a video were recovered.

Dorelli was charged with a felony - making a written threat of a mass shooting - police added.