Cars thrown on top of each other after tornado devastates Florida

Cars were left thrown on top of each other after a tornado devastated the US state of Florida.

Footage shared by @Doug24Seven shows carnage left behind by the tornado in a car park in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Winds up to 50mph and lashing rain battered the coastline over the weekend, leaving more than 7,000 people without power and a number of roads blocked.

Other footage shared online showed trees uprooted and boats being flipped upside-down.

