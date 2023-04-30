Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:49
Cars thrown on top of each other after tornado devastates Florida
Cars were left thrown on top of each other after a tornado devastated the US state of Florida.
Footage shared by @Doug24Seven shows carnage left behind by the tornado in a car park in North Palm Beach, Florida.
Winds up to 50mph and lashing rain battered the coastline over the weekend, leaving more than 7,000 people without power and a number of roads blocked.
Other footage shared online showed trees uprooted and boats being flipped upside-down.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
02:10
Jerry Springer’s most controversial moments
02:05
Four things we’ve learnt in Harry’s hearing with The Sun’s publishers
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:29
Emotional moment Dallas Cowboys scout tells son he made NFL team
00:24
Max Verstappen and George Russell in stand-off in Azerbaijan
00:38
Gareth Bale addresses Ryan Reynolds’ appeal to play for Wrexham
00:52
Ten Hag hails Fernandes for playing through pain against Spurs
00:33
Activists dragged away after throwing red paint at Scottish Parliament
00:26
Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
00:22
JoJo Siwa pays tribute to ‘perfect’ puppy following tragic death
02:03
Karl Lagerfeld: His most controversial moments
01:09
Adorable young YouTuber interviews Keanu Reeves at comic book signing
00:47
Paul O’Grady meets abused dog in final season aired after his death
03:38
Armed Forces rehearse King Charles III’s coronation procession
00:31
Never-before-seen footage shows 1969 Christmas with royal family
00:42
Young then-Prince Charles plays with King George VI in rare footage
00:56
Prince Charles deflates scuba diving suit in rare documentary footage
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09