'I can't feel my legs': Police officer exposed to fentanyl while on duty

A Florida police officer is recovering after being exposed to suspected fentanyl while testing narcotics as part of a traffic stop investigation.

Despite wearing personal protective equipment, Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Huzior was admitted to the emergency room after feeling extremely lightheaded, shaky and saying he could not feel his arms or legs while testing a powdery white substance found in the vehicle.

Knowing that the narcotics Deputy Huzior had been testing could contain fentanyl, his partner gave him a precautionary dose of Narcan before he was taken to the ER.

The narcotics later tested presumptive positive for fentanyl, deputies said.

During the stop, the driver refused to conduct field sobriety exercises and was arrested for DUI.