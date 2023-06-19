Florida deputy sucked into storm drain and propelled 100ft underwater during rescue

A Florida deputy and a resident are “lucky to be alive” after they were sucked into a drainage pipe by flood water.

Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth was on patrol on Friday 16 June when he spotted a motorist who was stranded in rising water.

As he attempted to rescue the man, both were “sucked into a drainage pipe” and travelled nearly 100ft underwater under Highway 98 - which is a four-lane roadway.

They emerged on the other side of the road after being submerged for around 30 seconds.

Bodycam footage shared by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shows the dramatic incident unfold.