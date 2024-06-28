Florida woman dangles from window in attempt to flee police

A Florida suspect tried to escape out of a second-storey window in an attempt to flee police on Tuesday, 25 June.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Quanae Leasia Toussaint, 27, had felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) and discharge firearm in public or residential property.

When police arrived to serve the warrants, Toussaint locked herself a in a room and tried to escape out her window.

Footage showed her dangling from the side of the building before authorities detained her.

"To see our deputies shift from making an arrest to preserving life is commendable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.