Thief waves at CCTV while stealing flower display from family business

A brazen thief waved at CCTV cameras as he stole a pot plant from outside a family-run business in Worcestershire.

David and Caroline Davis, owners of Food to Go in Evesham, noticed one of their pots was missing on 14 August.

They checked CCTV cameras and saw the individual strolling across the street and picking up the floral display, which he smelled, before casually carrying it away.

“It’s not the value, it’s the fact that we’ve grown them”, David said.

West Mercia Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Malvern Hills and Wychavon added: “I want to assure the community that we take all reports of crime seriously, including the theft of a plant pot.”