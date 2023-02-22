Former Sainsbury’s CEO says UK supermarkets have been ‘hurt horribly by Brexit’

UK supermarkets have been “hurt horribly by Brexit”, according to former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King.

Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, Mr King addressed the fresh produce supply issues that have seen the likes of Tesco, Asda and Morrisons ration certain items.

Mr King added that UK greenhouses, previously known to grow tomatoes, have suffered in recent years.

“North Kent, in Thanet, [had] the largest greenhouses in Europe, which used to be full of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes,” he explained.

“But those greenhouses have suffered... I hate to say it... but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.