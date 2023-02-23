Therese Coffey heckled by MP as she fumbles question on food supply issues

Therese Coffey was mocked by colleagues in the House of Commons as she fumbled her answer to a question on the UK food shortages.

After struggling with her rebuttal to Labour MP Luke Pollard, the Tory minister settled on accusing him of not knowing how the “food supply system works”.

“I had a great one, Mr Speaker,” Ms Coffey said, as she failed to provide a cutting comeback, before accusing Mr Pollard of “jumping on the bandwagon” with his criticism of the government.

“Shocking,” one MP shouted, in response to Ms Coffey’s fumbled answer.

