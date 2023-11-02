Dangerous driver wearing football boots speeds at 75mph through residential area

Footage shows the moment a dangerous driver was caught speeding through a residential area at 75mph while wearing his football boots.

Thauseef Tafique overtook an unmarked police car in heavy rain and dark conditions on the A634, close to the village of Oldcotes, Nottinghamshire, shortly before 11pm on 26 July.

His vehicle was clocked speeding at 75mph in a 30mph limit, passing the police car into a blind right-hand bend.

When Tafique was stopped by one of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, an officer noticed the 36-year-old was wearing football boots to drive in.

Tafique’s choice of footwear did not offer “sufficient control over the vehicle when braking and accelerating” and his driving “fell far below the standard of a careful and competent driver,” Sergeant Steve Waft said.

He has since pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and has been banned from driving for 12 months.