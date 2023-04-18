‘Lies have consequences’: Dominion announces settlement with Fox News

Representatives for Dominion Voting Systems delivered a statement after reaching a settlement with Fox News before opening arguments could begin in a $1.6bn defamation trial on Tuesday, 18 April.

Dominion had accused Fox of airing of false claims that its machines were used to rig the US presidential election in 2020 in favour of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

Judge Eric Davis determined that statements made on-air about Dominion after the presidential election were false before the trial began.

