Tucker Carlson breaks silence after leaving Fox News with conspiracy-laced video

Tucker Carlson has broken his silence over his abrupt exit from Fox News in a defiant and conspiracy-laced video he posted to Twitter.

Uploading to social media at 8pm est, his previous starting time in his Fox News slot, Carlson claimed that after being “outside the noise for a few days” he realised how “unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are”.

He called TV debates “completely irrelevant” and insisted that they “mean nothing.”

After going on to claim the US “suddenly looks very much like a one-party state”, Carlson signed off the video saying, “See you soon”.

