Deadly avalanche rolls down mountain in French Alps

An avalanche rolled down the mountains of the French Alps on Sunday, 9 April, killing at least four people and injuring nine.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that the avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier.

Two people remained missing as of Monday, local media reported.

Emmanuel Coquand, spokesperson for the local authorities of Haute-Savoie, said that the avalanche covered an area of 1km by 500 metres at an altitude of 3,500 metres.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.