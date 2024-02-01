Moment French farmers overturn pepper truck as they vow to ‘starve’ Paris

French farmers overturned a pepper truck and set produce on fire as they blockaded highways leading to Paris, vowing to “starve Parisians.”

Footage from 26 January shows boxes of peppers strewn across the road with sections on fire, and a tractor approaching the truck and attempting to overturn it.

Farmers cheer as the tractor hoists the truck up before it reverses and moves towards it again, this time flipping it completely onto its side.

Across the nation, farmers continue to protest against inadequate wages, declining income, and environmental regulations and policies that are pushing up costs in France and across Europe.