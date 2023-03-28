Rubbish piles up on streets of France as strikes continue over pension reforms

Piles of stinking rubbish have been left on the streets of Paris as sanitation workers continue their strike in protest against Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reforms.

The pension bill increases the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Since the government used special powers to push the bill through parliament without a vote, protests have intensified.

On Tuesday, 28 March, some 13,000 police officers were deployed across France on the 10th day of mass demonstrations against the reforms.

