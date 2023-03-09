French Senate votes for controversial rise of retirement age to 64

The French senate has voted to rise the retirement age to 64, a move proving to be controversial among the public.

Protests have broken out across the country over the proposed rise to the pension age by two years.

Emmanuel Macron has said that the move is necessary to prevent the country from running into a deficit.

Nationwide strikes were held this week against the change to the retirement age, with education and transport workers among those staging industrial action.

The conservative-dominated legislative body voted in favour by 201 votes to 115.

