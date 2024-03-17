Tory minister refuses to say if party has received new £5m donation from Frank Hester

A Cabinet minister has refused to confirm whether the Conservatives have taken another £5 million donation from Frank Hester, the businessman accused of making racist remarks about MP Diane Abbott.

Mark Harper also declined to comment on “hypotheticals” when pressed repeatedly on whether the party will accept more cash from the top donor.

Reports emerged this week that Mr Hester may have offered £5 million more, which has not yet been published by the Electoral Commission.

Sky News presenter Trevor Phillips asked Mr Harper today (17 March): “Has the Conservative Party received another £5m from Frank Hester?

The transport secretary replied: “I’m not involved in donations.”