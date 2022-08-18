Huge fireball erupts on fuel barge on Malekula Island

A fuel transport barge burst into flames as it was unloading fuel in Malekula,Vanuatu, on Wednesday, 17 August.

Salvage operators have said that the barge did not spill any of the 100,000 litres of diesel it was carrying into South West Bay.

The 160-tonne Western Star, owned by Silentworld Shipping, is being towed into port. It is the only vessel certified to carry fuel to Vanuatu’s islands.

Vanuatu’s maritime safety regulator said that three people on board were injured, but not seriously.

