Rolling roadblocks brought parts of the M4 to a standstill on Monday morning (4 July) as protesters target motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices.

Campaigners focused on a stretch of road between Bristol and South Wales and are expected to block the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Police have warned of "serious disruption throughout the day" but also told drivers they cannot stop and must drive no slower than 30mph on the motorway.

They plan on directing protesters off the road either side of the bridge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.