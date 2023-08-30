Gabon president Ali Bongo pleaded for support and called for citizens to “make noise” in a video from his residence, shared on Wednesday 30 August.

The military in Gabon says it has seized power and placed the president under house arrest, a move that threatens the end of more than five decades in power for the Bongo family.

Senior officers appeared on national TV to declare the coup, stepping in minutes after the central African state’s election body announced Mr Bongo had won a third term in a disputed election.

“I’m calling you to make noise,” Mr Bongo said, pleading for support from his home.