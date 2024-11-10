California governor Gavin Newsom has taken a direct stand against President-elect Donald Trump in a new video message.

The governor said that while he respects the Trump administration and wants it to work, he is not “naive”.

In a video message, posted to X on Saturday (9 November), Mr Newsom said he will stand “firm”.

The California governor captioned his video: “I revere this country. The institutions. The Presidency. I want our nation to succeed.

“But I’m not naive and we will stand firm.

“Donald Trump has a playbook. They wrote it out for us. 922 pages. With 270 specific points he has publicly supported.

“If our American values and freedoms are attacked, we will not stand idly by.”