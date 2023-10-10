Gaza City harbour bombed by Israeli missiles

Israeli warplanes hit Gaza City harbour on Tuesday, amid a bombardment that has reduced buildings to rubble and sent people scrambling to find safety.

Boats burned and thick smoke filled the air in the port of one of Gaza's most populated cities.

Israel’s embassy in Washington confirmed that the death toll from Hamas’ weekend attacks had surpassed 1,000.

Hamas militants have threatened to execute a captive for each home hit if the attack carries on, with Israel’s Netanyahu vowing that this is ‘just the beginning’ of Israeli’s retaliation.