A video showing a family huddling together in their home in Gaza amid a massive airstrike has surfaced online, as violence continues to escalate in Israel. The family can be seen cowering in fear as several loud bangs are heard nearby.

On Friday, Israeli militiary fired artillery shells as rockets rained down on the country. The death toll in Gaza has risen, with at least 119 Palestinians being killed in the violence this week, according to Gaza’s health ministry. 31 children are among the dead, and at least 830 others have also been wounded.