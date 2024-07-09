State Department spokesman accused of ‘smirking’ while discussing Gaza deaths

Matthew Miller was accused of "smirking" while discussing the number of civilian deaths recorded in Gaza since Israel's latest conflict with Hamas began.

During a state department briefing (9 July), Mr Miller was asked if the true death figures could be larger than that recorded by Gaza's health ministry.

A voice, understood to be journalist Sam Husseini, accused Mr Miller of sporting an inappropriate facial expression during his answer.

When accused, Mr Miller gestured for the next question, before stating that he wouldn't "entertain" the accusation.