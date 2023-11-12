Joe Biden speech interrupted by protester calling for ceasefire

A pro-Palestine protester interrupted president Joe Biden at an event in Illinois, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday 9 November.

“10,000 Palestinians have been killed in one month, half of them children,” she shouted, causing Mr Biden to halt his speech.

Demonstrators were also gathered outside the event in Belvidere chanting “ceasefire now.”

This week Mr Biden asked Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to introduce daily four-hour pauses in its military campaign against Hamas, to allow residents to flee south, which he agreed to do.

French president Emmanuel Macron was the first western leader to call for a ceasefire, and said he hoped other leaders would follow.