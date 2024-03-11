GB News presenters Bev Turner and Andrew Pierce clashed with a Just Stop Oil campaigner over plans to disrupt British summer holidays.

Climate change activist Sean Irish appeared on Monday’s show (11 March) to discuss the group’s environmental concerns and reports they are set to cause havoc at airports by sitting on runways.

Pierce asked: “What right have you got to sit on a runway and stop a plane taking off with people who have worked hard for that money all year round?”