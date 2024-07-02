All the party manifestos for the 2024 general election explained

With just 48 hours to go until the general election, it’s time for the British public to decide who will form the next government.

The Labour Party, the Conservatives, Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party are all battling it out for votes in the hope of securing important seats in the House of Commons.

But what are each party promising voters in the 2024 election?

Ahead of polling day, The Independent takes a look at the manifestos published by the five big hitters.