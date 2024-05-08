Tory MP Robert Jenrick ‘not opposed’ to welcoming Nigel Farage back to party

Robert Jenrick has admitted he would not oppose Nigel Farage coming back to the Conservative Party.

The former immigration minister said on Wednesday (8 May) that Rishi Sunak needs to win back Tory voters who have gone “on strike” because of the failure to curb immigration and tackle extremism.

Asked by Nick Ferrari if that would require Farage “with a blue rosette”, Mr Jenrick said that his return is not a “priority”.

“I would not oppose Nigel Farage coming back into the party,” he told LBC.

“He’s associated with a different political party today - what we should be doing is tackling issues that the public care about.”