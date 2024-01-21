Keir Starmer will ‘undoubtedly’ be next prime minister, Humza Yousaf says

Keir Starmer will “undoubtedly” be the next prime minister, Scotland’s first minister has suggested.

Humza Yousaf told Laura Kuenssberg that he is “very willing” to work with an incoming Labour government.

“I think he absolutely will be [the next prime minister],” Mr Yousaf said, in an interview that aired on Sunday morning (21 January).

“I’ve written to Keir Starmer, I’ve invited him to Edinburgh for a discussion. I’d like to speak to Keir Starmer as the man who will undoubtedly be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.”