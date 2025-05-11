The escalating trade war between the US and China has severely impacted the geoduck industry in Washington state.

Pronounced “gooey-duck,” the world’s largest burrowing clam has been harvested in tidelands in the Pacific Northwest since before Europeans arrived.

China, the primary consumer of geoduck, imposed retaliatory tariffs, making US geoduck significantly more expensive. This has led to a halt in harvesting, leaving divers unemployed and exporters without business.

While the US geoduck industry struggles, Canadian exporters have benefited, becoming the primary suppliers to China due to lower tariffs.

The situation remains uncertain, with geoduck farmers and divers anxiously awaiting the outcome of US-China trade talks.