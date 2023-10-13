VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

George Santos lost his cool and screamed at a protester in the halls of the US Capitol on Friday 13 October.

The Republican congressman got into an argument with Shabd Singh, a legislative advocacy manager, about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“You are a terrorist sympathiser,” Mr Santos can be heard shouting.

This comes as Israel ordered the population of northern Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours, a move which the UN has said will push people “into the abyss.”

Mr Santos is facing multiple charges of conspiracy and wire fraud and has been accused of lying about having Jewish heritage