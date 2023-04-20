Moment stolen pick-up truck slams ‘head-on’ into police car at speed

Dashcam footage captures the moment a stolen pick-up truck crashes “head-on” into a police car in Georgia, US.

The incident happened on 11 April in the city of Lawrenceville.

“As our officer arrived in the area, the stolen pick-up truck collided head-on with our cruiser at full speed,” the Lawrenceville Police Department wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“We are extremely grateful that our officer and recruit only sustained minor injuries during this incident.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.