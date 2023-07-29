German Shepherd becomes dad to group of abandoned ducklings

A doting and curious dog became a surrogate father to some ducklings seemingly abandoned by their parent.

German Shepherd Ben was immediately drawn to the ducklings, which were found left by a stream.

Taking the ducklings under his careful paw, Ben can be seen watching over the ducklings intently as they sleep and eat.

Ben used to be "best friends" with an adult duck, which reportedly flew away. The duck left its ducklings behind by a stream, and Ben was keen to protect them.

The ducklings seem to get on well with their new dad, forming a fast bond almost immediately.

Ben's owner Julie McGuire, 35, said: "He's extremely curious and very protective. He watches over them and makes sure the cat doesn't get too close."