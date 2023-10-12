Arsonists set fire to German cafe while people sleep in apartments above

A merciless arsonist set fire to a German cafe while people slept unsuspectingly in apartments above.

Shocking CCTV video footage shows the fire started after a man was seen dousing the room with what seems to be petrol from a bottle on 3 April.

Hood-wearing thugs then ignite the fluid and flames quickly engulf the cafe, located in Bad Endorf, a village in Bavaria.

Footage from outdoor security cameras, released by police on 9 October, shows the arsonist fleeing through a car park with an accomplice.

Police have put up a €5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the pair for attempted murder and arson.

All the apartments above the cafe were evacuated and no one was injured in the fire.