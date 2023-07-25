Violent summer thunderstorms battered parts of Germany overnight, with rain and strong winds uprooting trees and flooding streets.

In Berlin, the fire brigade was called out to 385 weather-related incidents during the freak storm, which began on Monday 24 July and continued overnight.

Footage shared on social media shows hail pounding a street in the German capital, as the person filming takes cover from the heavy rain and wind.

The adverse weather caused widespread disruption to transportation, with the cities of Cologne and Frankfurt also hit by storms.