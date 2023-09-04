Education secretary Gillian Keegan has apologised for her “off the cuff” comment after she said some have been “sat on their a***s” during the school Raac crisis.

Ms Keegan had been speaking to ITV News as it was confirmed there could potentially be hundreds more schools affected by the concrete scandal.

However, in the moments after her interview had finished, Ms Keegan was recorded criticising others.

“Does anyone ever say, you know what, you’ve done a f***ing good job because everyone else has sat on their a**** and done nothing,” she said.

She has now issued an apology for her “choice of language”.