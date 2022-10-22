Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in to form new government

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female premier, has officially been sworn in.

The far-right leader and her cabinet took the oath before the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, this morning (22 October).

Antonio Tajani, the deputy leader of Forza Italia, and Matteo Salvini have both been chosen as her deputies.

Meloni has been clear that anyone who is not pro-Nato “cannot be part of the government”.

She must now win a vote of confidence in order for her government to have full power.

