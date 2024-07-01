James Cleverly criticised Banksy's small boat released into the crowd at Glastonbury, describing the piece as “a celebration of the loss of life in the channel”.

A small boat filled with migrant dummies in orange life jackets was hoisted into the crowd during Idles' performance on the Other Stage on Friday, 28 June.

The artist later claimed responsibility for the work, posting footage of the performance on Instagram.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, the home secretary said: "There are a bunch of people there joking and celebrating about criminal actions which costs lives, people die... This is not funny. It is vile."