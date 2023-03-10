‘Look at me’: Virginia governor confronted by transgender student on model policy

A transgender student confronted Glenn Youngkin over the Virginia governor's anti-trans policies at a CNN town hall on Thursday, 9 March.

Under Virginia's Department of Education (DOE) Model Policies, trans students would be prevented from participating in team sports and using bathrooms consistent with their gender.

“Look at me. I am a transgender man,” the student, named Niko, said.

"Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?"

In response, the Republican continued to emphasise his "parents rights" agenda.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.